Wednesday July 12 2017
Samp must raise Luan bid
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria reportedly offered €20m for Gremio striker Luan, but it was not considered enough.

The 24-year-old centre-forward is only under contract until September 2018.

Samp had hoped to use this to their advantage in negotiations, but Sky Sport Italia claim the initial proposal was rejected.

Tuttomercatoweb are more specific and suggest the offer on the table was €20m.

The negotiations have begun and Luan is also of interest to Roma after two goals in four caps for the Brazil Under-23 squad.

In 2017 alone, he scored six goals in eight games for Gremio between the league and Copa Libertadores. 

He has already been linked with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

