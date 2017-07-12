Cengiz Under sets Roma medical

By Football Italia staff

Turkey international Cengiz Under is due to arrive for his Roma medical on Friday after a deal worth €13m with Basaksehir.

According to the latest reports from Turkey, the 19-year-old left his team’s training camp in Slovenia and did not take part in a friendly against Triglav.

It’s suggested he said goodbye to teammates and staff before leaving.

A deal is believed to be worth €13m with a five-year contract earning him €1.5m per season.

There was also interest from Manchester City, but it’s widely believed Under will be joining Roma.