NEWS
Wednesday July 12 2017
Cengiz Under sets Roma medical
By Football Italia staff

Turkey international Cengiz Under is due to arrive for his Roma medical on Friday after a deal worth €13m with Basaksehir.

According to the latest reports from Turkey, the 19-year-old left his team’s training camp in Slovenia and did not take part in a friendly against Triglav.

It’s suggested he said goodbye to teammates and staff before leaving.

A deal is believed to be worth €13m with a five-year contract earning him €1.5m per season.

There was also interest from Manchester City, but it’s widely believed Under will be joining Roma.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies