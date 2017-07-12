Milan asked for Bonucci

By Football Italia staff

Milan have approached Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, claim multiple reports this evening.

The Rossoneri spoke to agent Alessandro Lucci over the last few days and asked if he would be interested in crossing over to San Siro.

However, the two clubs have not been in contact with each other and there is no genuine negotiation process.

Juve’s response when pressed by Sky Sport Italia was to note there are no players who are kept in Turin against their will.

If Bonucci were to leave the Bianconeri, it’d likely be to go abroad for Chelsea or Manchester City.

Reporting the same situation are Sky Sport Italia, Sportitalia, Mediaset Premium and more.

There were some rumours Juve asked for Alessio Romagnoli as part of an exchange, but that does not seem to be confirmed.