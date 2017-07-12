Ausilio: 'Roma won't sell Nainggolan'

By Football Italia staff

Director Piero Ausilio is “convinced Luciano Spalletti is the right man for the job,” but confessed Radja Nainggolan is unlikely to leave Roma.

The director of sport sat down with Sky Sport Italia this evening to discuss the Nerazzurri’s transfer strategy under new Coach Spalletti.

“We chose Spalletti because he’s good. That’s all you need to know. He is motivated, has a top-level staff, has already settled in and I am convinced he is the right man for the job.

“Inter fans can relax, as we have put the squad in the hands of someone who really knows what he’s doing. He knows full well our ideas, the names in our minds, and we won’t make the mistake of being hasty, as the market closes on August 31.

“This is not an Inter to be rebuilt, but to be improved. We all know where we need to intervene and I am convinced that by August 31 we will have Spalletti’s Inter in place.”

Sky Sport Italia also reported that today Suning Group chief Walter Sabatini met with Nainggolan’s agent, but on Sunday there should be a decisive encounter to discuss his contract extension with Roma.

“I am following the Nainggolan situation as I am other players. I have my own issues and need to find solutions to those issues. We need to evaluate our team and keep an eye on everything that happens on the market.

“As far as I can tell, Nainggolan has never been put on the market by Roma. I am an Inter director and I respect what the Roma directors are doing.”