Wednesday July 12 2017
Totti has first Roma meeting
By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti today held his first meeting with Roma directors to discuss what his role will be at the club after retirement.

Since his tearful farewell at the Stadio Olimpico at the end of May, Il Capitano has been on vacation and taking time to think.

Multiple sources note he sat down with directors Mauro Baldissoni, Umberto Gandini and Monchi today for over an hour.

It’s the first time he has talked over the situation and all reports suggest it was a very positive encounter.

He has no intention of remaining to take on a purely ceremonial role and was reassured that he’d have a genuine influence.

This also seems to rule out the 40-year-old continuing his playing career in MLS.

