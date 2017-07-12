Inter: 'Man Utd-Perisic not happening'

By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio confirmed “we have not taken into consideration anything that Manchester United have offered us” for Ivan Perisic.

Reports continue to come in of the Croatia international pushing for a transfer to Old Trafford, but the €55m asking price has not wavered.

This evening Inter director of sport Ausilio was live on Sky Sport Italia and cut down any rumours of an imminent deal.

“It’s not happening. Perisic is training with us and so far we have not taken into consideration anything that Manchester United have offered us.”

Ausilio was also asked about the situation with Nice full-back Dalbert, who is reportedly the subject of a €20m proposal.

“The situation with Dalbert will not be quick, as we only approached the club over the last few days to open negotiations.

“Nice are not oriented towards a sale, so we need patience, a strategy and to wait for Dalbert’s decision.”