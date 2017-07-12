Bonucci agent: 'Working on a sale'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci’s agent was quoted as telling Sportitalia he is “working on a sale” amid multiple reports of Milan talks for the Juventus defender.

The improbable story of interest in Bonucci spread like wildfire today and in the evening was confirmed by numerous reliable sources, including Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

Sportitalia added an extra huge boost to the narrative, by quoting agent Alessandro Lucci: “We’re working on a sale.”

So far, it seems the Rossoneri have only approached Lucci to discuss the possibility rather than calling Juventus directly, but that could change.

There are even some indications it was Lucci who told Milan that the centre-back was open to a transfer.

For months now there have been suggestions of tension between Bonucci and Coach Max Allegri, while he is also seeking a new challenge.

Manchester City and Chelsea would’ve seemed more likely options, but his family is not eager to leave Italy, so Milan represent the only real alternative.

Nonetheless, Tuttosport's front page tomorrow insists Inter have also contacted Bonucci, as he came up through their youth academy.