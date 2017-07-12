NEWS
Wednesday July 12 2017
Bonucci agent: 'Working on a sale'
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci’s agent was quoted as telling Sportitalia he is “working on a sale” amid multiple reports of Milan talks for the Juventus defender.

The improbable story of interest in Bonucci spread like wildfire today and in the evening was confirmed by numerous reliable sources, including Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

Sportitalia added an extra huge boost to the narrative, by quoting agent Alessandro Lucci: “We’re working on a sale.”

So far, it seems the Rossoneri have only approached Lucci to discuss the possibility rather than calling Juventus directly, but that could change.

There are even some indications it was Lucci who told Milan that the centre-back was open to a transfer.

For months now there have been suggestions of tension between Bonucci and Coach Max Allegri, while he is also seeking a new challenge.

Manchester City and Chelsea would’ve seemed more likely options, but his family is not eager to leave Italy, so Milan represent the only real alternative.

Nonetheless, Tuttosport's front page tomorrow insists Inter have also contacted Bonucci, as he came up through their youth academy.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies