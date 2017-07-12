NEWS
Wednesday July 12 2017
Roma offer €33m for Mahrez
By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly approached Leicester City with a £30m (€33.8m) offer for Riyad Mahrez to replace Mohamed Salah.

The right-sided winger was a sensation during their Premier League-winning run and last season scored 10 goals with eight assists in 48 competitive games.

According to The Sun and Sky Sport Italia, Roma director Monchi made enquiries about the availability of Mahrez.

The opening offer on the table is said to be £30m (approximately €33.8m), but the Foxes want closer to £50m (€56.4m).

Mahrez has started pre-season training with Leicester City, but seems intent on leaving.

Roma sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool for €42m plus €8m in bonuses.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies