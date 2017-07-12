Roma offer €33m for Mahrez

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly approached Leicester City with a £30m (€33.8m) offer for Riyad Mahrez to replace Mohamed Salah.

The right-sided winger was a sensation during their Premier League-winning run and last season scored 10 goals with eight assists in 48 competitive games.

According to The Sun and Sky Sport Italia, Roma director Monchi made enquiries about the availability of Mahrez.

The opening offer on the table is said to be £30m (approximately €33.8m), but the Foxes want closer to £50m (€56.4m).

Mahrez has started pre-season training with Leicester City, but seems intent on leaving.

Roma sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool for €42m plus €8m in bonuses.