Milan back in for Aubameyang

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly back in for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Rossoneri were heavily linked with their former player earlier this summer, but it appeared he would move to Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League.

An offer was on the table for €80m, with an incredible €30m per season in wages for the player.

However, new rules over signing foreign players - whereby an equal amount must be put into a player development fund - have slowed the deal.

The Chinese transfer window closes tomorrow afternoon, and Gazzetta dello Sport believes Aubameyang will have an Italian option if the deal doesn’t go through.

The Diavolo will be in China later this month, and face Borussia Dortmund in Guangzhou on July 18.

That opportunity could be used to hold a meeting over Aubameyang, with Milan ready to offer €60m to bring him back to San Siro.

While they would be unable to match the astronomical wages on offer in China, they’d make him the joint-highest paid player in Serie A with wages worth €7.5m per season, matching Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus.