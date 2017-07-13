Inter push for Di Maria

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Ivan Perisic still wants Manchester United, so Inter are pushing for Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria.

The English side are known to be interested in Perisic, but so far they haven’t met the Nerazzurri’s asking price of €50-55m.

Sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed last night that the offers from the Red Devils hadn’t been high enough, but FCInterNews believes the Croatian is determined to move to Old Trafford.

While Perisic won’t take drastic action such as going on strike, he is expecting to move to Old Trafford and the Beneamata are already looking for alternatives.

Top of the shortlist is Angel Di Maria of PSG, who has already accepted a move to Inter.

His club have also shown themselves to be open to a sale, as they intent to revolutionise the squad this summer.