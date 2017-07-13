Mario Rui to Napoli delayed?

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have still to officially confirm the signing of Mario Rui, with reports there’s an image rights issue.

The Roma defender had a medical with the Partenopei on Monday, ahead of a loan with option to buy move.

However, the deal has still not officially been confirmed and both La Repubblica and Sky report there is a slight disagreement over image rights.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis insists on owning the image rights of his players, and this issue often holds up moves to San Paolo.

It’s not expected that this will cause the move to collapse, but it may yet take a few days to officially get it over the line.