NEWS
Thursday July 13 2017
Bonucci drops Juventus hint
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci has hinted he’ll stay at Juventus, with a cryptic message on his Twitter feed.

Rumours began to percolate yesterday that the centre-back could leave the Bianconeri, with Milan touted as a shock option.

The Italian international’s agent then announced that they were working on a sale, with Tuttosport claiming Inter are also keen.

Today sees the Juve players return to work, with medical checks scheduled at J-Medical in Turin.

Announcing his return to action, Bonucci posted an image in black, white and yellow saying he was “ready for [the] new season”.

Bonucci also wrote “Let's get back to work. Ready to start once again!”

