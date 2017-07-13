Leonardo Bonucci has hinted he’ll stay at Juventus, with a cryptic message on his Twitter feed.
Rumours began to percolate yesterday that the centre-back could leave the Bianconeri, with Milan touted as a shock option.
The Italian international’s agent then announced that they were working on a sale, with Tuttosport claiming Inter are also keen.
Today sees the Juve players return to work, with medical checks scheduled at J-Medical in Turin.
Announcing his return to action, Bonucci posted an image in black, white and yellow saying he was “ready for [the] new season”.
Bonucci also wrote “Let's get back to work. Ready to start once again!”
