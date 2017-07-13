English clubs want Lemina

By Football Italia staff

Everton and West Ham United are reportedly among the clubs looking at Mario Lemina, but Juventus may not sell.

The midfielder has spent the past two seasons with the Bianconeri, but it’s widely expected that he’ll move on this summer.

According to French website Footmercato, both the Toffees and the Hammers are monitoring Lemina closely, and would pay more than the €10m it cost the Old Lady to buy him outright last summer.

There is also interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Sevilla, but it’s not actually certain that Juve will sell the Gabon international.

A bid from Galatasaray has already been rejected, and with the Bianconeri competing on three fronts this season, they need as much depth in their squad as possible.