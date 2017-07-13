NEWS
Thursday July 13 2017
Report: Fiorentina ask for Pjaca
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have asked for Juventus to include Marko Pjaca in the Federico Bernardeschi deal, according to reports.

The Bianconeri are working to bring the Italian international to Turin this summer, but the Viola don’t want to sell one of their best players to their biggest rivals.

However, given that Bernardeschi has rejected a new contract at Artemio Franchi, there is a realisation that selling to the Old Lady may be necessary.

Juve are offering €40m with bonuses, while Fiorentina are asking for €40m plus another €10m in bonuses.

According to La Nazione, a deal could potentially be found for €40m plus €5m, but Viola sporting director Pantaleo Corvino is also asking about the chances of including Marko Pjaca.

The Croatian is currently injured, but is valued at around €20m and could lower the cost of the deal.

However, Juventus are highly unlikely to want to sell such a promising player, who only signed from Dinamo Zagreb last year.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies