Man United €10m from Perisic?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in England suggest there is still €10m between Manchester United’s offer for Ivan Perisic and Inter’s valuation.

The Croatian winger wants to move to Old Trafford, but the Nerazzurri have made it clear they won’t sell for less than €55m [£48.5m].

According to Sky Sports UK, Perisic’s agent met with the Beneamata yesterday to try and unlock a deal, with United so far offering €45m.

Given that Perisic has three years on his contract, it’s believed the Red Devils will have raise their offer to at least €50m to get a deal done, possibly with bonuses on top of that.

The 28-year-old is training with his teammates at Brunico, but Manchester United want to secure a deal before the Nerazzurri head to China next week.