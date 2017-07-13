Agent: ‘Mario Rui to Napoli today’

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui’s agent says “we’ve resolved the problem with image rights” so his client “will be a new Napoli player today”.

The Roma full-back had a medical on Monday, but the deal has not been officially confirmed due to an image rights dispute - a common occurrence with the Partenopei.

However, it appears those issues have now been resolved and the Portuguese should officially sign today.

“We worked hard all through the night, Mario Rui will be a new Napoli player today,” Mario Giuffredi revealed in an interview with CalcioNapoli24.

“We’ve resolved the problem with image rights with the player’s technical sponsor [Adidas]. I want to deny the extra medicals my client is reported to have done, nothing like that happened.

“In fact, to make thing quicker since the results from Villa Stuart were slow to arrive, in agreement with the club and the club doctor we thought it would be appropriate for him to go straight to Val di Sole.

“Today he’ll be an Azzurro and he might even take part in the afternoon training session. We can’t wait.”