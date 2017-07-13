‘Sevilla, hurry up for Jovetic’

By Football Italia staff

Stevan Jovetic’s agent confirms the Inter forward still wants to go to Sevilla but “they have to make an effort”.

The Montenegrin forward spent the second half of last season on loan in Andalusia, but Los Rojiblancos didn’t want to pay the agreed buyout clause of €13m.

They asked to pay a lower fee, something which the Nerazzurri rejected, leaving Jovetic in limbo.

“We can’t wait our whole lives,” Feli Ramadani warned, speaking on ABC Sevilla.

“Jovetic wants to go to Sevilla but it depends on the club, they have to make an effort. At the moment there are two important offers for him, the Inter sporting director [Piero Ausilio] can confirm it.

“Our idea is to close things with Sevilla in the next week, if Sevilla want to talk to me then they know where to find me.”