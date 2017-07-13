Milan still want Belotti

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s main attacking target is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but reports say they’re still monitoring Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

The Rossoneri have been looking for a proven goalscorer up-front, but were rejected for Nikola Kalinic of Fiorentina.

It has been reported today that an offer will be made for Aubameyang in the coming days, once the Chinese transfer window closes.

The Gabon forward isn’t the only option though, as Sky reports that the Diavolo are still keeping tabs on Belotti.

The Granata striker has a €100m release clause, but it’s only valid for clubs outside of Italy and Chelsea are thought to be interested too.