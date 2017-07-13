Reports suggest Milan are continuing to discuss Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.
Shock reports emerged yesterday that the Rossoneri were in talks to sign the centre-back, and his agent confirmed that his client could leave the Old Lady.
While Bonucci posted a cryptic tweet this morning appearing to affirm his commitment to the Bianconeri, Sky is reporting that a move to San Siro is a distinct possibility.
There are no direct talks between the two clubs, but intermediaries are negotiating a possible move.
Juve have consistently made it clear that they don’t hold players against their will, so if Bonucci wants to leave then a deal could well happen.