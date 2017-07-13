NEWS
Thursday July 13 2017
Milan continue Bonucci talks
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Milan are continuing to discuss Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Shock reports emerged yesterday that the Rossoneri were in talks to sign the centre-back, and his agent confirmed that his client could leave the Old Lady.

While Bonucci posted a cryptic tweet this morning appearing to affirm his commitment to the Bianconeri, Sky is reporting that a move to San Siro is a distinct possibility.

There are no direct talks between the two clubs, but intermediaries are negotiating a possible move.

Juve have consistently made it clear that they don’t hold players against their will, so if Bonucci wants to leave then a deal could well happen.

