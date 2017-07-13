Del Piero: ‘Juventus still favourites’

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Del Piero believes “Juventus are favourites for next season” but expects more competition for the Scudetto.

The Old Lady has lifted the title for the past six seasons in a row, with the club legend captaining them to the first of those triumphs in 2012.

“I don’t think the Bianconeri have to change much,” Del Piero told Ltv.

“The competition will be difficult now though, as Milan and Inter are buying so many players to bridge that gap.

“In addition, Roma and Napoli are still very good teams in terms of quality. We’ll see, but Juve are favourites for next season.”