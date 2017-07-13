NEWS
Thursday July 13 2017
Juventus set Bonucci price
By Football Italia staff

Milan are offering €30m for Leonardo Bonucci, but Juventus want €45m, according to the latest reports.

Since reports first emerged yesterday of the Rossoneri’s interest in the centre-back, rumours have been growing that he could actually make the shock switch to San Siro.

Now Sky is reporting that there has been further contact with Bonucci’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, on the part of both clubs.

Lucci is acting as an intermediary in the deal, with the Diavolo offering €30m and Juve demanding at €45m.

Mattia De Sciglio could be included in the deal, which may lower the price, though its not clear if the Bianconeri’s figure includes the full-back.

