Roma discussing Defrel payment

By Football Italia staff

Roma are close to Gregoire Defrel, but it’s believed discussions over the method of payment are slowing down a deal with Sassuolo.

It was revealed yesterday that the Giallorossi were on the verge of signing the Frenchman, who worked with Coach Eusebio Di Francesco during his time at Mapei Stadium.

There were even suggestions that a medical could be imminent, but so far there has been no announcement.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, the delay is because the two clubs are trying to decide what structure the payment should take.

It’s likely that Roma are offering a loan with obligation to buy, while the Neroverdi want the money up-front.