‘Manolas, Nainggolan staying at Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Roma President James Pallotta assures Kostas Manolas and Radja Nainggolan “are not going anywhere”.

The Giallorossi have already sold Leandro Paredes, Antonio Rudiger and Mohamed Salah this summer, while Manolas saw a move to Zenit St Petersburg collapse.

That has led to fears that Nainggolan could follow those names out the door, but the club’s owner says they’ll stay.

“Nainggolan and Manolas are not going anywhere,” Pallotta insisted, as he arrived for a meeting with Francesco Totti over a new director role.

“We’ve made the sales we had to for Financial Fair Play. [Sporting director] Monchi is doing a great job, we have a common plan and we discuss everything together.

“We’re talking about players on our shortlist and we share every choice. We have the best midfield in Italy and with [Alessandro] Florenzi’s return we’ll do even better.

“Totti? For now nothing has been decided.”