The latest reports say Juventus don’t want to include Mattia De Sciglio if they sell Leonardo Bonucci to Milan.
It appears the Bianconeri are genuinely considering selling the centre-back to the Diavolo, with reports today of a €45m asking price.
The Rossoneri are offering €30m in cash, and would include Mattia De Sciglio in the deal as they value him at around €15m.
Now Sky is reporting that Juve don’t value the full-back at any more than €10m, and don’t want him to be included as part of the deal.
Instead they are asking €40m in cash to sell Bonucci, and could come back in for De Sciglio at a later date, rather than including him in the operation.
In contrast, Premium Sport agrees that a €30m offer is considered too low, but says the Old Lady would ask for €50-60m to sell the defender.
Sky's Peppe Di Stefano says there is a gentleman's agreement whereby Milan will take Bonucci for €40m, and the Bianconeri will buy De Sciglio at a later date.
Juve still need to understand whether or not the 30-year-old wants to leave, and that will be crucial in determining whether the deal goes ahead.
Bonucci has reported for pre-season medical checks this morning, but aside from a cryptic tweet from the player there has been no official word on the situation.