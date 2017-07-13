Bonucci to Milan without De Sciglio?

By Football Italia staff

The latest reports say Juventus don’t want to include Mattia De Sciglio if they sell Leonardo Bonucci to Milan.

It appears the Bianconeri are genuinely considering selling the centre-back to the Diavolo, with reports today of a €45m asking price.

The Rossoneri are offering €30m in cash, and would include Mattia De Sciglio in the deal as they value him at around €15m.

Now Sky is reporting that Juve don’t value the full-back at any more than €10m, and don’t want him to be included as part of the deal.

Instead they are asking €40m in cash to sell Bonucci, and could come back in for De Sciglio at a later date, rather than including him in the operation.

In contrast, Premium Sport agrees that a €30m offer is considered too low, but says the Old Lady would ask for €50-60m to sell the defender.

Sky's Peppe Di Stefano says there is a gentleman's agreement whereby Milan will take Bonucci for €40m, and the Bianconeri will buy De Sciglio at a later date.

Juve still need to understand whether or not the 30-year-old wants to leave, and that will be crucial in determining whether the deal goes ahead.

Bonucci has reported for pre-season medical checks this morning, but aside from a cryptic tweet from the player there has been no official word on the situation.