NEWS
Thursday July 13 2017
Report: Nainggolan renewal imminent
By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan could sign his Roma renewal before Sunday, according to reports.

The Belgian has been in talks over a new deal since last summer, but so far there has been no agreement on an extension.

That prompted fears he could leave the club this summer, following Antonio Rudiger, Mohamed Salah and Leandro Paredes through the exit door.

However, SportMediaset is reporting that the presence of Giallorossi President James Pallotta in Italy could see an official agreement found before the squad heads out to their US tour.

It’s believed the patron has instructed sporting director Monchi to speed up the process, so an official announcement could arrive before Sunday.

