Bonucci has Milan deal?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has reportedly agreed a €6m per season contract with Milan.

After reports of a move to San Siro emerged yesterday, the deal has been moving at pace today, with the two clubs reportedly moving closer to an agreement.

It’s thought the Bianconeri will sell for €40-45m, without including Mattia De Sciglio in the deal.

Now MilanNews is reporting that Bonucci has agreed a contract worth €6m per season, and is willing to join the Rossoneri.

If confirmed is is a crucial part of the talks, as Juve famously do not keep players who want to leave.