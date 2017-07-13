‘Musacchio can play back-three’

By Football Italia staff

Mateo Musacchio’s agent assures his client can play in a back-three for Milan if Leonardo Bonucci arrives.

The Argentine joined the Rossoneri this summer, and it was expected he’d play alongside Alessio Romagnoli in the heart of the defence.

However, it appears increasingly likely that Bonucci will arrive from Juventus, which would perhaps necessitate a change of shape.

“Can Musacchio play in a back-three?” Marcelo Lombilla considered, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb.

“Absolutely yes, it’s a role he knows very well. At Villarreal he always played in a back-four, but for River Plate and the national team he’s played as a libero on a back-three.”