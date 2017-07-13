Juventus to bid for Kroos?

By Football Italia staff

It’s claimed Juventus will use the money from Leonardo Bonucci’s sale to make an approach for Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos.

The Bianconeri are known to be looking for a midfielder this summer, but so far the only big signing has been Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa.

It appears certain that Bonucci will join Milan in the coming days, for a fee of between €40m and €45m.

According to SportMediaset, the Old Lady will take that money and use it to fund an approach for Kroos.

The German international would cost at least €70m, so they may also have to sell Juan Cuadrado to have any chance of a bid being accepted.

However, it’s a very difficult deal as Kroos is a crucial part of Zinedine Zidane’s side and earns around €10m per season, having renewed in October until 2022.