It’s claimed Juventus will use the money from Leonardo Bonucci’s sale to make an approach for Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos.
The Bianconeri are known to be looking for a midfielder this summer, but so far the only big signing has been Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa.
It appears certain that Bonucci will join Milan in the coming days, for a fee of between €40m and €45m.
According to SportMediaset, the Old Lady will take that money and use it to fund an approach for Kroos.
The German international would cost at least €70m, so they may also have to sell Juan Cuadrado to have any chance of a bid being accepted.
However, it’s a very difficult deal as Kroos is a crucial part of Zinedine Zidane’s side and earns around €10m per season, having renewed in October until 2022.