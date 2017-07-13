Bellusci to leave Leeds?

By Football Italia staff

Giuseppe Bellusci will reportedly meet Leeds United on Thursday evening, where the Italian defender’s exit is likely to be confirmed.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Bellusci’s future will be decided “in the next few hours”.

The broadcaster explains the 27-year-old has an offer from Greek side PAOK on the table, while his contract – which expires next summer – could be terminated.

Bellusci joined Leeds from Catania in 2014 as one of several Italians arriving following Massimo Cellino’s purchase of the club.

Despite making 61 appearances for the English Championship outfit, he was loaned to relegated Empoli last season and regularly came under criticism for his performances at Elland Road.