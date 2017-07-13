Napoli move up UEFA rankings

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have moved into the top 15 of the UEFA rankings, although Juventus remain Italy’s highest-placed club.

Napoli’s overall coefficient of 80.049 sees them usurp German sides Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke into 14th place after reaching the Champions League round of 16 last season and qualifying for the 2017-18 playoffs.

Juve, however, stay fifth in Europe with a score of 119.049. although this represents a marked drop from 140.666 just two months ago, having lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the 16-17 Final.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are the third highest in Italy – and 20th overall in the ranking – with 66.049 thanks to their regular progress in the Europa League,followed by Roma (27th. 55.049) and Lazio (43rd. 36.049).

UEFA ranking for Italian clubs

5. Juventus (119.049)

14. Napoli (80.049)

20. Fiorentina (66.049)

27. Roma (55.049)

43. Lazio (36.049)

58. Milan (28.049)

59. Inter (28.049)

65. Torino (25.049)

100. Sassuolo (16.049)

118. Udinese (13.549)

121. Sampdoria (13.049)

127. Atalanta (12.049)