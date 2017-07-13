NEWS
Thursday July 13 2017
Official: Napoli sign Mario Rui
By Football Italia staff

Napoli have announced the signing of left-back Mario Rui from Roma on loan with a compulsory purchase option.

Napoli confirmed Mario Rui’s arrival with a snapshot of the defender signing a Partenopei shirt alongside President Aurelio De Laurentiis [pictured].

A statement on Roma’s official website read: “The Portuguese joins on a temporary transfer that runs until 30 June 2018.

“Napoli will pay €3.75m for the loan which, depending on the achievement of certain sporting targets, includes an obligation to buy for a further €5.5m.”

The 26-year-old joined Roma from Empoli last summer on a similar arrangement but made just nine appearances for the Giallorossi in 2016-17, having damaged knee ligaments in the first part of the campaign.

He is reunited with Coach Maurizio Sarri, whom he worked under in Tuscany between 2013 and 2015.

Image courtesy @sscnapoli via Twitter

