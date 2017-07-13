Kean agrees pro Juve deal?

By Football Italia staff

Moise Kean has reportedly agreed his first professional contract with Juventus, who are also said to have met for Paris Saint-Germain’s Blaise Matuidi.

According to Sky Sport Italia, talks between Juve executives and Kean’s agent Mino Raiola, along with his brother Enzo, proved successful, although the deal cannot be signed until the attacker turns 18 in February.

The 17-year-old made history as the first player born in the year 2000 to score in Europe’s top five Leagues last season.

Sky adds Matuidi – another of Raiola’s clients and a widely-reported Bianconeri target – was also discussed during the summit.