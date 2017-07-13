Nastasic to Roma collapses?

By Football Italia staff

Schalke have reportedly pulled the plug on Matija Nastasic’s proposed transfer to Roma.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Roma “will not be able to count on Nastasic” to replace Antonio Rudiger in the heart of their defence.

This is because despite Roma seemingly agreeing a €12m fee for the ex-Fiorentina stopper, Schalke have upped their asking price to at least €3m more.

The broadcaster adds negotiations with the Giallorossi have been abandoned, likely due to the latter’s reluctance to raise their initial offer.