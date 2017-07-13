Milan €10m away for Bonucci?

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly €10m away from landing Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, with Mattia De Sciglio reserved for a separate transfer.

According to Sport Mediaset, Milan have agreed a salary of almost €7m with Bonucci and sent their first bid of €30m plus De Sciglio to Juve.

However, the broadcaster claims the Bianconeri are demanding €40m and no additional players.

This would leave De Sciglio at San Siro, although the wingback is intent on leaving and Juve are the favourites for his signature.

Although La Stampa previously suggested a deal could be struck on Thursday evening, Mediaset believes both clubs are hoping to conclude talks “within 2-3 days”.

As for who will replace Bonucci for the Old Lady, Mediaset reports Mattia Caldara is being considered as a ‘Plan B’.

The 23-year-old is due to spend another season with Atalanta after being bought by Juve back in January, but he could be recalled.

Fans of the Italian champions, meanwhile, were heard chanting for Bonucci to stay outside the club’s Vinovo training complex.