Juve: Berna in, Pjaca out?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly happy to swap Marko Pjaca for Federico Bernardeschi, but the decision rests with the Croatian.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juve remain in constant contact with Bernardeschi’s agent Giuseppe Bozzo on Thursday.

Bozzo is also acting as the intermediary in the deal, and the website claims he informed the Bianconeri about the Gigliati’s interest in Pjaca.

Moreover, Juve would be willing to let the 22-year-old join Fiorentina if it meant landing the Italy winger.

If the former Dinamo Zagreb ace approved of such a move, he would join Fiorentina on a two-year loan, with the Viola reserving an option to buy the player.

Pjaca made a €23m switch to the Old Lady last summer but started just four games for the club and was troubled by leg and knee ligament injuries.