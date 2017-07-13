Nagatomo: I could leave Inter

By Football Italia staff

Yuto Nagatomo has suggested that he could leave Inter if he is not wanted by “winner” Luciano Spalletti.

Nagatomo has been at Inter since 2011 without ever truly establishing himself as a first-choice full-back, and the Japanese admits his days as a Nerazzurro may be numbered.

“We’re talking about a great Coach,” he told.

“He has great charisma and so much character. He also has a winning mentality.

“I’ve been struck by his training sessions, we have a lot of fun with him.

“My future? If the club and Coach told me that I was no longer needed, I may consider leaving, but I still don’t know. It’s not up to me.

“On the contrary, if they still counted on me, I’d be happy.”