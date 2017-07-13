‘Milan must wait on Bonucci’

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci’s agent admits “we just have to wait” on the defender’s proposed transfer to Milan from Juventus.

In a sensational development, Milan are reportedly negotiating a fee with Juve for Bonucci after agreeing terms for the Italy international, and Alessandro Lucci fuelled the speculation further by refusing to issue any denials.

“There are no feelings at the moment, we just have to wait,” he told Calciomercato.com when asked about the stunning move.

Lucci is among the busiest in his trade this summer, with Andrea Bertolacci and Juan Cuadrado among his clientele.