NEWS
Thursday July 13 2017
‘Milan must wait on Bonucci’
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci’s agent admits “we just have to wait” on the defender’s proposed transfer to Milan from Juventus.

In a sensational development, Milan are reportedly negotiating a fee with Juve for Bonucci after agreeing terms for the Italy international, and Alessandro Lucci fuelled the speculation further by refusing to issue any denials.

“There are no feelings at the moment, we just have to wait,” he told Calciomercato.com when asked about the stunning move.

Lucci is among the busiest in his trade this summer, with Andrea Bertolacci and Juan Cuadrado among his clientele.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies