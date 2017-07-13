Totti to become Roma executive

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti has confirmed that he will stay at Roma in an executive capacity.

Totti held talks with Roma President James Pallotta on Thursday, with his next move still uncertain, but the 40-year now seems destined for a directorial position with the Giallorossi.

“I haven’t signed anything yet, I’m not yet a Roma executive but I’ll soon become one,” he told Premium Sport outside the De Russie hotel in the Italian capital.

Japanese club Tokyo Verdy were among the teams hoping the iconic No 10 would continue his playing career.

Image courtesy @asroma via Twitter