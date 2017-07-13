Milan agree €17m Biglia deal?

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly clinched a deal worth €17m plus bonuses to sign Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia.

Gianluca Di Marzio’s official website adds Biglia should depart Lazio’s training camp on Friday, ahead of completing his move.

It is also understood that the turning point in negotiations was a telephone conversation between Aquile President Claudio Lotito and Rossoneri CEO Marco Fassone.

The Argentine only joined up with his Lazio teammates in Auronzo di Cadore on Thursday but was greeted by an angry group of fans, demanding that he leave.

Biglia has been a Milan target all summer, although the Diavolo had been reluctant to meet the Biancocelesti’s €20m asking price.