Thursday July 13 2017
Di Francesco confirms Cengiz?
By Football Italia staff

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco has seemingly confirmed the signing of Turkish starlet Cengiz Under. “We must be prepared to help him.”

Cengiz’s agent suggested the Istanbul Basaksehir starlet would arrive in Rome on Friday to complete a move to the Giallorossi, and Di Francesco appeared to regard the attacker as a new signing.

“He’s Turkish and he’ll have to learn the language,” the Coach said from Madonna di Campiglio, where the Lupi are currently training.

“We must be prepared to help him. It’s a different type of football [to Turkey], but he has some important qualities.”

