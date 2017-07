Agent: Biglia joining Milan tomorrow

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Biglia’s agent has confirmed that the Lazio midfielder will join Milan on Friday. “He’s so happy with this move.”

Reports emerged on Thursday evening that Biglia would be joining Milan, with a deal for €17m plus bonuses agreed, and Enzo Montepaone revealed the rumours to be true.

“Biglia’s so happy with this move,” the representative told MilanNews.it.

“He’ll arrive in Milan tomorrow and he can’t wait to get started.”