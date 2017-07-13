Milan rest Spurs target Suso

By Football Italia staff

Milan will not take Suso to the International Champions Cup, amidst reports Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a €22m bid for the winger.

Suso is one of five first-team players that will not be present for the preseason tournament in China, alongside Alessio Romagnoli, Manuel Locatelli, Davide Calabria and Gianluca Lapadula – the latter of whom is set to join Genoa.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Spurs are lining up a significant offer for the Spaniard, who began his professional career at Liverpool, although he is currently injured.

On the other hand, wantaway trio Mattia De Sciglio, Carlos Bacca and Jose Sosa have been included, although the latter will only meet up with the squad on Saturday.

New boys Andrea Conti and Andre Silva will also land in China on July 18, and they could be joined by Lucas Biglia.

Milan squad for the International Champions Cup: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Storari; Abate, Antonelli, Conti, De Sciglio, Gabbia, Gomez, Paletta, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Zapata; Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo, Sosa, Zanellato; Bacca, Borini, Crociata, Cutrone, Niang, Silva