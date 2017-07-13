‘Nainggolan & Manolas not for sale’

By Football Italia staff

Roma have insisted that Radja Nainggolan and Kostas Manolas “won’t be going anywhere” this summer, disappointing Inter and Juventus.

Inter had been tipped to make a huge bid for Nainggolan, in the region of €60m, while Juve were quickly linked with Manolas in wake of the shock speculation that Leonardo Bonucci could join Milan.

“Nainggolan and Manolas won’t be going anywhere. If we sell, we do so for two reasons,” President James Pallotta told Sky Sport Italia.

“First is Financial Fair Play, and in this case we’d be forced to sell in order to meet corporate parameters.

“Second is related to a player’s value. We could sell to buy potentially better players. Therefore, Monchi’s doing a great job.”