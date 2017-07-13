EDF: Roma will buy a champion

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco has vowed that Roma “will try to buy a champion” this summer. “It’s what we have to do.”

Roma have signed just Lorenzo Pellegrini, Rick Karsdorp and Maxime Gonalons for next season, while Wojciech Szczesny, Mohamed Salah and Leandro Paredes have departed but Di Francesco made it clear the Giallorossi were hoping to make a statement in the market.

“Totti’s meeting with Pallotta? I don’t know what was said,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“I hope Francesco remains close to us with a defined role. Roma and Totti are often talked about, but it’s wrong: Totti is Roma and Roma is Totti.

“Training will be the same for when the other players, who aren’t here, arrive. They’ll all have to get to know each other. I expect constant growth.

“Whoever deserves to play will play, whoever’s out of shape will not. We need professionalism.

“Only those that are in good shape can win with Roma, and I want to be one of them. It’s clear that doing so with good football would be better.

“We’ll try to buy a champion. That’s what we have to do.

“Zeman? I'm not a ‘Zeman’, I’m a ‘Di Francesco’’. I appreciate Zeman for adopting a different style of play to the others and he has his own ideas.

“Still, I don’t want to mimic anyone, I have my own ideas too.”