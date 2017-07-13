Bonucci to Milan tomorrow?

By Football Italia staff

Sky Sport Italia is reporting that Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci could become a Milan player on Friday, but Sport Mediaset is taking a different line.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, who appeared on an Sky Sport broadcast, claims Bonucci’s agent Alessandro Lucci was “crucial” in pushing the deal through.

Furthermore, the Rossoneri’s willingness to send Mattia De Sciglio the other way allowed talks to “race” forward.

Sky adds negotiations will run on through the night, with Lucci having met Juve general manager Beppe Marotta and sporting director Fabio Paratici on Thursday afternoon, before linking up with Milan duo Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli in the evening.

But while Sky notes De Sciglio will be included in the transaction, Sport Mediaset believes the the Rossoneri have made a new bid of €35m, which is only €5m shy of what the Old Lady are thought to be holding out for but without the wingback.

Nonetheless, it would still mark a willingness on the Diavolo’s part to reach an agreement with Juve, having come in at €30m.