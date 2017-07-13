Juve ‘go for Bernardeschi & Matic’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly ready to push through a deal for Federico Bernardeschi and will go for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Juve are likely to include Stefano Sturaro in their deal for Bernardeschi, as opposed to Marko Pjaca.

Reports emerged that the Bianconeri were willing to let the Croat swap clubs with the Italy winger, but Di Marzio claims both the club and player rejected the Viola’s request.

As for midfield, Old Lady executives met Blaise Matuidi’s agent Mino Raiola on Thursday, but the summit resulted in them switching to Matic.

Di Marzio explains the Chelsea man’s Slovak-Serbian citizenship exempts him from occupying a non-EU spot, both of which have been taken by Douglas Costa and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Furthermore, he is thought to be at risk of losing his status as an undisputed starter for Antonio Conte’s champions due to the likely arrival of Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko.