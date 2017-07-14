Valero: ‘I had to leave Fiorentina’

By Football Italia staff

Borja Valero writes an open letter to Fiorentina fans after his transfer to Inter - “there was nothing I could do”.

The midfielder joined the Nerazzurri earlier this month, having fallen out with Viola sporting director Pantaleo Corvino, with the Spaniard essentially claiming he was forced out.

“I have a lot of people to thank, and I want to start by thanking my teammates of all these years,” Valero wrote in a letter published in La Repubblica.

“We struggled, we suffered, we laughed and we cried… always united. Special thanks to a very special teammate for me: Gonzalo [Rodriguez].

“I’d like to continue by thanking all the employees of ACF Fiorentina. I thank Coach [Vincenzo] Montella and all his staff for making me part of a beautiful, vivacious and fun Fiorentina for us, and all those who were watching us.

“I thank Paulo Sousa and his staff for believing in me, and for giving us a few months of dreams and great satisfaction when we were top of the table.

“I can’t forget [Daniele] Pradè and [Eduardo] Macía, who took me to Florence and were always ready and available to help we players and all the people who needed support.

“A last symbolic hug to all Florentines… with their sense of humour, their accent, their aspirated ‘C’, their unique sense of belonging to the world. You are unique.

“Thank you very much to the Viola fans for always being close to me, even in the most difficult times. I’ll never forget the emotions you made me feel.

“I thank the Della Valle brothers, with whom I always had a great relationship.

“I never created a problem or spoke a word out of turn, but the relationship with the new sporting directorship broke everything.

“There was nothing I could do except leave for the good of everyone. I left with a calm conscience and my head held high.

“I wish you infinite good, thank you so much for everything and viva Fiorenza sempre!”