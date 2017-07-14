NEWS
Friday July 14 2017
Sky: Bonucci to Milan done
By Football Italia staff

Sky Italia is reporting that Leonardo Bonucci’s move from Juventus to Milan is now practically a done deal.

Following an advancement in talks for the centre-back yesterday, his agent met with the Bianconeri at their headquarters this morning.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Alessandro Lucci is currently defining the deal with Juve, after which he will close the deal with the Rossoneri.

Bonucci will sign a five-year contract worth €6.5m per season plus bonuses, and is already on his way to Milan to complete the transfer.

It’s expected he’ll sign his contract in the coming hours, so he could fly out to China with the rest of the squad for pre-season.

The transfer fee is expected to be around €40m.

