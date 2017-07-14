ADP: ‘Bonucci? I thought it was a joke…’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero admits “it seemed like a joke” when he heard Leonardo Bonucci would join Milan.

The centre-back will complete his switch to the Rossoneri today, having won six Scudetti in a row with the Old Lady.

Juve legend Del Piero was captain for the first of those triumphs, and admits he’s stunned that the transfer is happening.

“I’m surprised, it seemed like a joke when the news came through,” Pinturicchio told Sky.

“It’s very surprising, I never thought anything like this would happen.”