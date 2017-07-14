Schick out for two months?

By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick could be forced to spend up to two months on the sidelines, so Juventus could loan him from Sampdoria.

The Czech striker had a medical with the Bianconeri last month, but no official announcement of his signing followed.

It was later reported that a cardiac issue had been detected, throwing the deal into jeopardy.

Yesterday Schick underwent a new set of tests in Rome, hoping to confirm or deny the results from J-Medical.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, his cardiac problem - if confirmed - is not life threatening, but would require 45-60 days of rest.

CONI, the Italian Olympic Committee, has said he can play, but he needs time for the problem to clear up.

That would mean Schick wouldn’t even be able to train with the Bianconeri, putting his €30m move in jeopardy.

Instead, the newspaper reports, Juve could take him on loan for this season, with an option to buy for next summer.

That would allow Schick to work with his new teammates, and he’d be available to the squad around January.

The buyout could become obligatory after a set number of appearances, allowing the Old Lady to evaluate Schick at close quarters before signing him.